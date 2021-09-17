Built for creative pros: MSI Creator Z16 powerhouse laptop set to make waves with its high-tech model

MSI Creator Z16 is built for creative professionals. ― Picture courtesy of MSI

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 ― Let’s face it.

The tech and computer market is flooded with numerous brands and models, but only a handful are targeted correctly towards creative professionals.

The sea of opportunities that social media has offered in recent years has led to the emergence of a new yet lucrative market ― the content creators.

From short videos and music to graphics and just anything creative, content creators continue to dominate the industry.

With that in mind, MSI has built a new sophisticated yet edgy laptop to address the needs of artistry creators, scientists and artificial intelligence (AI) experts as well as engineers and architects.

Alongside a wave of new gaming laptops, the Taiwanese multinational tech corporation has recently revealed its Creator Z16 slim powerhouse laptop aimed at the creative mavens.

As the name dictates, the laptop is built for creators.

Despite having a larger screen size, the laptop isn’t as bulky as standard laptops thanks to its razor-thin bezels. ― Picture courtesy of MSI

Thanks to its sleek design, the model is as trendy as its ambassador MinChen, a Malaysian singer and actress.

Speaking to Malay Mail, MinChen said she feels proud to serve as the brand ambassador to MSI as two both of her younger brothers use MSI computers for their gaming.

The artist said Creator Z16 plays an important role in her career as she significantly relies on utility-first computers for her work.

Malaysian singer MinChen has been appointed as MSI brand ambassador in Malaysia. ― Picture courtesy of MSI

“The lifestyle photographs and work films that I frequently share on Instagram and Facebook must first be edited and graded on a computer, which is something I enjoy doing.

“For me, colour is also the most crucial factor. I enjoy the reality that a colourful image can bring across.”

From making high-end gaming laptops to affordable office solutions, MSI has now added a new powerhouse to its line of laptops for those who opt to juice up their content with a high tech system.

Apart from its aesthetic design, here’s what you can expect from the all-new Creator Z16:

The Creator Z16 comes with a 16:10 panel to offer added screen real estate. ― Picture courtesy of MSI

Golden ratio screen

The main highlight of the laptop is its display.

The Creator Z16 model is equipped with a 16:10 display, which MSI said represents the beauty of mathematics and geometry formed by the “golden ratio”.

For those who prefer a larger display screen, the 16:10 panel offers 11 per cent more viewing area than a standard 16:9, which would help to not only form perfect details but offers added screen real estate.

As a result, you may expect a more comfortable visual experience with quality details.

In addition to its exceptional aspect ratio, the screen offers a QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and factory-calibrated Delta-E <2 out of the box accuracy.

That simply means the resolution on Creator Z16 strikes a great balance between 1080p and 4k to ensure unique details on screen.

The screen resolution and enhanced colour technology on Creator Z16 enable users to have a comfortable visual experience. ― Picture courtesy of MSI

The resolution is also enhanced with the model’s True Colour Technology and verified by CalMan tools necessary for creative work, design, photo and video editing.

To top it all off, the panel comes with a multi-touch function to allow gesturing commands on display for quicker interactions, fast scrolling and easier navigation.

MSI's screen-sharing feature allows users to expand their vision across multiple screens for maximum productivity. ― Picture courtesy of MSI

Multi-task beyond one screen

Multi-tasking with Creator Z16 is made simple thanks to the 2x Thunderbolt 4 feature, which allows users to expand their vision across multiple displaces for maximum productivity.

It also supports screen extension via Duet Display to help turn your tablet into a second display with zero lag.

The model supports Flip-n-Share, allowing users to lay the laptop 180 degrees on the table and share their screen to discuss their tasks.

Creator Z16 is equipped with high-tech computing components, including the world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edge fan blades. ― Picture courtesy of MSI

Accelerating your creation

Accompanying the avant-grade display and features are enhanced computing components such as an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 30 series GPU to make high-graphic and heavy tasks a breeze.

By packing the best tech components into one machine, the model ensures a fast and smooth rendering process to help creators turn their imagination into reality uninterrupted.

The laptop is also equipped with an exclusive Cooler Boost Technology to ensure optimal thermal dissipation with its world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edge fan blades.

Prioritising efficiency

If your work heavily depends on Adobe Suite or creative applications, MSI Centre has made optimisation simple to priorities efficiency.

Thanks to its Smart Priority function, the laptop, through Microsoft Azure, automatically sets priority for apps based on AI learning.

It prioritises the system resources to your most commonly used programmes.

