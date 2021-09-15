From nostalgic collectibles to virtual art exhibitions, join in the Malaysia Day celebrations!

The artwork by local artist, Khor Zan Lun which will be featured at the Maybank’s virtual art exhibition ‘Dengan Kasih dan Harapan’. — Picture courtesy of Maybank Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — What better way to commemorate Malaysia Day than to celebrate our diverse local culture and heritage.

In conjunction with Malaysia Day, these companies are putting Malaysian culture and heritage at the forefront to celebrate the nation’s spirit of unity and harmony.

Milo, in collaboration with local creative brand, Loka Made, has released two Limited Edition 1.5 kg Tin 2021 Collection in conjunction with Malaysia Day. — Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia Berhad

Milo releases two nostalgic tin collection

Chocolate malt drink company, Milo, is bringing back its iconic 1.5 kilogramme tin along with nostalgic memories.

In a collaboration with local creative brand, Loka Made, Milo has released its Limited Edition 1.5 kg Tin 2021 Collection in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

Available in two unique designs, the Limited-Edition Milo Tin 2021 Collection pays homage to the early scenes of Malaysians enjoying the chocolate-malt drink with one design depicting a humble street side warung and the second at a nostalgic kopitiam.

The tin collection also comes with an Augmented Reality (AR) feature that brings heritage to life.

By simply scanning the QR code on the tins, fans can enjoy an interactive 3D experience with the warung and kopitiam designs.

Loka Made art director Jayee Lim said the warung and kopitiam designs symbolises the uniqueness of Malaysians hence why they chose it as one of the inspirations for the design.

“We are proud to share our designs with Malaysia and we hope Malaysians, especially Milo fans, are just as proud to keep this piece of Milo iconography.

“It is our way of preserving our multicultural heritage so that future generations can look back on this Limited-Edition Milo Tin not only as a memento of the past but also a reminder of how close Milo has always been to the hearts of Malaysians.”

Milo is also inviting all Malaysians to show off their Milo and meal pairing through the Peraduan Kita Kan Malaysia.

Participants need to snap a photo of their favourite Milo and meal pairings together with the Limited-Edition Milo Tin and upload it to their social media feed with #MILOMerdekaMalaysiaDay and #TimeforMilo.

The photos must be uploaded before September 30 for a chance to win exclusive Milo merchandise.

Local artist Syarifah Zulaykha which will be featured at the Maybank’s virtual art exhibition ‘Dengan Kasih dan Harapan’. — Picture courtesy of Maybank Malaysia

Maybank’s ‘Dengan Kasih dan Harapan’ virtual art exhibition

Maybank will be presenting its Balai Seni art series through their ‘Dengan Kasih dan Harapan’ (With love and hope) virtual art exhibition to commemorate the 64th Merdeka and the 58th Malaysia Day anniversary.

The virtual showcase highlights 33 artworks from 26 artists, 12 new pieces produced for the event as well as 21 unique artworks selected from their previous competitions organised by Maybank since 2018.

The artworks not only pay tribute to all frontliners but also express the artist’s rendition of love and hope for the country and its future.

Maybank’s chief sustainability officer Shahril Azuar Jimin said patriotic sentiments have somewhat been drowned out by the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

Hence Maybank’s decision to use the Maybank Virtual Art Gallery for the showcase as an effort to inject the spirit of patriotism.

The Maybank Virtual Art Gallery provides local artists an ideal platform to showcase and sell their artworks, enabling them to generate income during these trying times.

“This is very much aligned to our mission of humanising financial services, where we endeavour to support the communities around us to build sustainable livelihoods,” Shahril said.

Maybank has also reproduced four poems by Malaysia’s National Laureate, Datuk Usman Awang — namely ‘Jiwa Hamba’, ‘Tanah Air (Menjelang Kemerdekaan)’, ‘Mahkota Cinta’ and ‘Merpati Putih, Jelajahilah Dunia Ini’ as part of the displays at the exhibition.

Experience the ‘Kasih dan Harapan’ art exhibition by heading here.

Grab Malaysia is collaborating with local social enterprise Projek57 to celebrate Malaysia Day by giving out Unity Ribbons. — Picture courtesy of Grab Malaysia

Grab Malaysia handing out the Unity Ribbon

E-hailing and food delivery service provider, Grab Malaysia is collaborating with local social enterprise, Projek57 to celebrate Hari Malaysia by giving out the Unity Ribbon.

Aligning with Projek57’s Movement of Hope, the Unity Ribbon is designed for Malaysians to wear the Jalur Gemilang over their hearts with pride and stand in solidarity.

The ribbon which features an iconic silhouette of former Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman’s, was made by the underprivileged community.

A total of 20,000 Unity Ribbons will be distributed through Grab Malaysia where fellow Malaysians will receive the Unity Ribbon with each order of their favourite GrabFood meals from selected GrabFood merchant-partners in Klang Valley while stocks last.

Amongst the participating GrabFood merchant-partners include A&W, Alibaba & Nyonya, Kyochon and Secret Recipe among many others.

The Projek57 and Grab collaboration will run for four days leading up to Malaysia Day, from September 13 to September 16.

Malaysians can also purchase the Unity Ribbon for RM3 each at selected stores and every purchase will be contributed to helping the underprivileged community.

The Unity Ribbon can be purchased at — Village Grocer, Ben’s Independent Grocer, Pasaraya OTK stores, Pos Malaysia’s general outlets nationwide and also through Projek57’s official site.

Pentas.IO in collaboration with Rumah Tangsi, NXFT, Locco and KL Sketchnation will be bringing Hari Sarong 21 to commemorate the nation’s culture and heritage in the form of NFT’s artworks. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ Sketchnation_Meta

Pentas.IO to debut local artist’s NFT artworks on Malaysia Day

Local non-fungible tokens (NFT) marketplace, Pentas.IO in collaboration with Rumah Tangsi, NXFT, Locco and KL Sketchnation will be bringing Hari Sarong 21 to commemorate the nation’s culture and heritage in the form of NFT’s artworks.

Following the theme ‘Unity through Sarong: Beyond Boundaries’ the Hari Sarong 21 aims to debut local artists and their NFT artworks on the Pentas’s marketplace.

Participants can start minting or uploading their NFT artworks from September 13 until September 15 before it is listed for sale on Malaysia Day from 3pm onwards.

30 artworks will be selected by organisers and it will be curated on a special stage setup by Pentas.IO.

Pentas.IO’s co-founder, Marish Molah Malek said the Hari Sarong 21 has seen over 100 submissions from Malaysian artists

“The NFT world has no boundaries and anyone with creative talent can be part of it. We’ve received a lot of great submissions from fellow Malaysian artists.

“There’s this one artwork where the artist designs a shoe but uses a Sarong motif, while there are also those who created a Baju Kebaya art with Sarong motives as well as an elephant wearing the Tengkolok and Baju Melayu.”

Marish added that Pentas.IO aims to empower digital culture and heritage through NFT artworks and he also said that this is another great way to bring Malaysian culture and heritage to the eyes of the world.

“We also hope to see a lot more local artists join the NFT world because all of the artworks that we’ve received so far have been absolutely superb,” he told Malay Mail.

For those interested in viewing the Hari Sarong 21 NFT artworks, click here.