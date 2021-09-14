British woman spends RM23,000 yearly on pigeons so they have their own room, outfits and special stroller

British woman Meggy Johnson hopes to change the negative stereotype of pigeons and show that they are intelligent, sweet animals that make great pets and deserve to be given a chance at life. — Picture via Facebook/Meggy Johnson

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — A British woman spends over £4,000 (RM23,005) annually on her rescued pigeons.

The birds get their own adapted bedrooms, a wardrobe of outfits and go for walks in a posh stroller.

Meggy Johnson, from Louth, Lincolnshire, told Daily Mail that she rescued the pigeons Sky and Moose after they were found abandoned as chicks.

The 23-year-old animal lover then nursed them back to health — hand feeding them with a tube around the clock for six weeks until they became as tame and affectionate as any ordinary pet.

The birds now live the ‘life of luxury’ with birthday presents, a collection of soft toys and even walks outside the home in a special stroller that allows each bird to enjoy their surroundings from the safety of their own netted compartment.

Despite people branding the birds as ‘flying rats’, Johnson insists that they are great pets and deserve a chance just as much as any other animal.

Johnson said Sky and Moose have their own converted bedroom which is their space and they have all their little perches, toys and wardrobe.

“They are fashionistas and have their own wardrobe with about 17 outfits — each one costs between £25 (RM143) and £30 (RM172),” she said.

“They do look super cool but the outfits are also really practical because they catch their poo and help keep the house clean,” she added.

Johnson discovered her love for pigeons in 2016 when her late dog Pippa alerted her to a nest during a walk.

There was one dead baby pigeon and another one that was still alive, so she scooped the live bird up and took it home.

After contacting some wildlife rescue centres for advice she was able to save the weak bird’s life and has been an avid pigeon rescuer ever since.

Johnson hopes to change the negative stereotype of pigeons and show that they are intelligent, sweet animals that make great pets and deserve to be given a chance at life.