Lalamove Malaysia unveils ‘SME trial pack’ to help accelerate business activities amid the pandemic

Lalamove has persisted to one main goal: To empower local businesses and encourage business transformation through logistics digitalisation. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Now more than ever, businesses — especially small-medium enterprises (SMEs) — are embracing digitalisation to stay afloat during the challenging times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was fuelled by an increasing demand for online shopping as people tend to minimise movements and stay indoors to keep the health risks at bay.

Some digital solution providers were quick enough to pave the way and help SMEs, home-based businesses and even big corporations to jump on the trend and adapt to the new normal.

One such solution was on-demand delivery service provider Lalamove.

Since day one, the company has persisted to one main goal: to empower local businesses and encourage business transformation through logistics digitalisation.

In doing so, the logistics provider now has over 250,000 regular and SME customers with over 1.5 million deliveries completed monthly across Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Baru.

Its fleet of multiple vehicle options offers fast on-demand delivery with an average of eight seconds instant matching time.

Businesses are embracing digitalisation to stay afloat now more than ever. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove

Designed to empower businesses

Lalamove definitely ticks all the boxes when it comes to digitalisation and logistics.

The business model was designed to assist all types of businesses and industries with better control over their business operation and logistics needs, especially now, as most businesses rely on digitalisation.

Simply put, the company has taken the term digitalisation beyond mere buzzwords.

The company’s pay-per-delivery system aims to help businesses save on fixed overheads like long term vendor contracts, vehicle rental or purchases, having full-time drivers and other maintenance commitments.

It has also streamlined its payment method to make the process even more flexible for its business partners.

SMEs can opt to set payment options to either auto-deduct from their credit wallet in the application or have it covered by the customer upon delivery.

The digital solution gives the freedom to SMEs from the platform’s commission charges.

What makes the platform even more strategic for businesses is its multi-stop and interstate delivery options for SMEs to expand their reach beyond Klang Valley, Penang and Johor Bahru to the rest of peninsular states.

It also supports API (application programming interface) to integrate SMEs’ websites or e-commerce platforms with Lalamove to make delivery arrangements a breeze.

Additionally, Lalamove offers business accounts for SMEs to enjoy the aforementioned benefits, as well as offering the account holders a dedicated account manager to receive consultations and customer service support.

The on-demand logistic company has rolled out an SME trial pack to help businesses enjoy even more perks. Picture courtesy of Lalamove.

Lalamove SME trial pack

More exciting news for SMEs.

The on-demand logistic company has rolled out an SME trial pack to help businesses enjoy even more perks upon signing up.

SMEs can first try out the delivery service with coupon code “LALAMSME” to receive a total of RM30 delivery discounts (limited to 1,000 redemptions only with terms and conditions apply).

For those who top up their Lalamove wallet, they will be entitled to receive another delivery coupon packs worth RM120, terms and conditions apply.

The offer is valid until September 30.

What Lalamove has in store for SMEs

When it comes to business, dollars and cents matter the most.

Besides Lalamove’s affordable pricing strategy that’s value for money, the company also boasts the widest fleet in town comprising motorbikes, sedan cars, vans, four-wheelers,lorries as well as cold-chain trucks to support SMEs from all industries.

True to its promise of being fast, Lalamove keeps speed its top priority.

With the growing number of delivery riders and drivers nationwide, the company has kept matching time within mere eight seconds to significantly reduce customers’ waiting time.

The company remains committed to help SMEs reach their full potential with its digitalised on-demand logistic services in an era where fast and efficient goods delivery has become beneficial in the new normal.

SMEs are encouraged to sign up with Lalamove Business Account to have faster deliveries for their businesses while enjoying the discounted rate from its SME trial pack.