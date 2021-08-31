No, this Balenciaga jacket doesn't mean the brand has partnered with road safety authorities!

Balenciaga’s reversible parka. — Picture courtesy of Balenciaga

PARIS, Aug 31 ­— Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, is known for making bold, unconventional statements and for making numerous anti-fashion references in his collections, all of which have contributed to making the luxury house one of the most popular and most talked-about brands in the world.

However, nothing in the brand’s past could have prepared us for this new parka — featuring inimitable style of course but also coming tops in terms of road safety, selling for the modest sum of US$3750. It just might be this fall’s WTF fashion piece.

Who can forget Karl Lagerfeld posing in a black tuxedo topped with a fluorescent yellow reflective vest for the purpose of a campaign for road safety in France?

The year was 2008, and life-size posters of the legendary designer featured text that translated as: “It’s yellow, it’s ugly, it doesn’t go with anything, but it can save your life”.

Well more than a decade later, the house of Balenciaga proves that the codes of fashion have evolved — the concepts of it being ugly or going with nothing don’t matter. Because this piece of outerwear, as offbeat as it may be, will obviously get people talking.

Available in the men’s section of Balenciaga’s e-shop — although it can also be worn by women — this model from the fall-winter 2021 collection is already generating a lot of buzz — and posts on social networks.

It must be said that it is as unexpected as it is offbeat — and it’s understatement to say that.

It’s not that surprising since the fashion house is known for its non-conformism, which appeals to its Gen Z fans.

The fact remains that this parka, which clearly references the world of workers, still blurs the lines between genders but also, and more particularly, between social classes.

Because the price, set at US$3750, is indeed out of reach of many demographics.

Mixed reactions on social networks

“Na Balenciaga have taken it toooo far now” can be read on one of the accounts that put the parka in the spotlight on Twitter. A message accompanied by emojis that triggered an avalanche of reactions.

“This can’t be real,” read one comment, while others quickly put up comparison photos of France’s famous yellow vest protest movement with the note “That’s the French style.”

But many commenters came to the same conclusion: “The crazy thing is it’s will sell out.”

Considering Balenciaga’s popularity worldwide — the 6th most popular label according to the latest report from the Lyst platform — it indeed seems more than likely that the parka will get snapped up.

Na Balenciaga have taken it toooo far now🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5VcnKXglVM — $ (@1steadypushing) August 17, 2021

The fact remains that this reversible parka was designed in technical ripstop, a particularly resistant fabric often used in the design of ... workwear.

It features an oversized aesthetic and was made in Italy. This also helps explain its price. — ETX Studio