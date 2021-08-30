Lack of funds: After eight years, PT Foundation’s 2nd Chance Programme that helps women, children living with HIV shutters

The 2nd Chance Programme will be terminated by end of August due to fund insufficiency. — Picture via 2nd Chance Programme Facebook account

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — For the past eight years, the 2nd Chance Programme has helped single mothers and children affected and infected by HIV by providing them education and counselling.

This is set to end on August 31 due to the lack of funding for the programme.

The programme has been carried out by PT Foundation (PTF) with the help of staff and volunteers.

It has guided over 500 clients with an average of four children in each family.

PTF acting chief operating officer Raymond Tai said the major goal of the programme was to provide a second chance especially those who came from dysfunctional families.

“The main challenge we faced after the Covid-19 restrictions was limited funding availability from funders to keep the programme running during lockdown,” he said.

“Through this programme, we have created many job opportunities for the single mothers who lost their jobs previously. We also provide groceries and provision to the people who live in urban poverty”

He said a minimum of RM120,000 was needed yearly to run the programme while RM200,000 yearly would mean they could include a social worker and cater to more welfare needs.

Tai added that the rationale behind the programme arose when they saw many mothers and children who were HIV positive.

“We decided to set up a programme to provide holistic services, such as counselling, tutoring, and welfare for this group.

“We also provided academic facilities to the students such as laptops, proper internet connection and a conducive environment for students to proceed with their E-learning.”

PTF has been one of the main organisations in helping key affected populations on HIV/AIDS, gender identity and sexual health, providing information, advocacy, HIV prevention, care and support services. Dr. Ruby is happy to see the positive outcome among the participants although the programme is closing soon. — Picture via 2nd Chance Programme Facebook account

2nd Chance programme manager Dr Rabiatul Badariah @ Ruby said staff shortage was another reason why the organisation had to make the difficult decision to shut down its operations.

She also said that the decision to close was a difficult one but the organisation was unable to pay basic salaries due to a lack of funds, aggravated by the pandemic lock-down.

“The organisation actually needs one counsellor, programme manager, social worker and an academic coordinator but currently we only have two staff which is a counsellor and myself as a programme coordinator.”

“The old staff have resigned because we don’t have the budget to even pay their salary,” she said.

She added that before the decision was made to shut down, PT tried to switch it to an online session despite the limited workforce to coordinate.

“Unfortunately the online programme didn’t turn out well because many of them were unfamiliar with gadgets like laptops and internet-related devices.”

“People were unable to join the session especially children due to their behavioural changes such as sleeping time during the pandemic, “ she said.

What has kept her going in these tough times was seeing positive changes among programme participants.

“So far there’s no new cases of teenage pregnancy, domestic violence or sexual abuse, porn and drug addiction,” she added.

“Many children have stopped acting aggressively and there are single mothers who got remarried and are living happily.”

She also thanked sponsors including Berjaya Cares Foundation, Star Foundation, United Parcel Service Courier, and the Canadian High Commission in Malaysia.

A mother of a participant who used to be aggressive and hyper in school, said that her son has become polite and calm after joining the programme.

“He used to be hyper. He’d jump here and there. He used to beat other kids and I had to see the headmaster a few times until at one time he said your child is different(abnormal). He advised me to bring my son to a doctor. After coming here, he is okay now, “ she said.