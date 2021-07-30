Singaporean cyclist praised for ‘escorting’ pangolin across roads to safety (VIDEO)

Lim successfully managed to guide the young pangolin up a road curb. ― Picture via Facebook/SingaporeWildlifeSightings

PETALING JAYA, July 30 ― Singaporean cyclist Michael Lim has been hailed a hero after “escorting” a young pangolin up a road curb from the main road.

Lim, who posted a video on a Facebook group wrote how he guided the mammal from his bicycle after noticing that it was precariously crossing the main road.

“I escorted him across two roads to the other side, stopping fast moving vehicles along the way to the sweet melody of horns.

“I had to help him up the curb before I continued my journey,” he wrote.

In a video that Lim posted two days ago, he is heard ‘talking’ to the pangolin and shooing it up a road curb.

Many took to Facebook to thank the cyclist for saving the endangered species while others were amazed that despite the honking, the pangolin remained unperturbed and continued crossing the road until Lim came to the rescue.

“Thank you. We need more eyes on the road to help protect them from road accidents,” wrote one user.

According to the World Wildlife Fund’s website, two pangolin species are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of threatened species.