Polish influencer sells her ‘digital love’ as NFT online for RM1.058m

Polish influencer Marta Rentel sold her love online for RM1.058 million as an NFT (non-fungible token). ― Picture via Instagram/martirenti

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― A Polish influencer sold her love online for US$250,000 (RM1.058 million) as an NFT (non-fungible token), Insider reported.

Marta Rentel sold her digital love on July 13 to an unknown buyer with whom she would go on a dinner date once the transaction is completed.

NFT is “digital assets stored on blockchain technology” ― the same technology that makes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin possible.

Rentel, whose Instagram handle is @martirenti, said the love she sold was for the online persona.

“Nothing on the Internet is physical, it's a part of my online persona,” the 26-year-old said.

This philosophy, according to her website, extends to her wider work as an influencer.

“My name is Marti Renti.

“It's not my 'real' name though, it's the digital version of it, coming from the parallel world where the internet is my stage.”

Rentel, who has 654,000 Instagram followers, said she set out to achieve something “unique” by tokenising an emotion.

Rentel said she also decided to sell other NFTs through her website, such as exclusive ownership to her Instagram photos and YouTube videos.

She said she got the idea from Italian artist Salvatore Garau, who sold an invisible sculpture titled “Io sono” (meaning “I am”) for US$18,300 (RM77,418) in May.

Rentel said selling her love was more than just an unusual way to make money or consolidate her place in history books but rather a statement to women about their autonomy.

“For me, selling digital love is empowering for women because we can love without compromising our freedom and individuality,” she said.

“Digital love is transactional, but so is marrying a man just because he is wealthy and stable, right?” she added, noting that she would be donating part of the money to the right charity which she is still searching for.

Rentel also hoped more influencers would take inspiration from her and be creative with what they offer their online following.

Asked if she thinks real love could develop from the digital transaction, Rentel said there is every chance that the mysterious buyer could also be “a woman or child who is very rich.”

“If I manage to successfully mint my Digital Love and find my second half, then why shouldn't other feelings and emotions just follow?” she said.