Despite making a loss, this KL baker sells birthday cakes at RM5.30 to needy families, gives free cakes amid Covid-19

Nur Rasziah (left) working on her RM5.30 cake to be sold to a needy family. — Picture via Nur Rasziah Fhasyarini Sharolanuar

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — KL baker Nur Rasziah Fhasyarini Sharolanuar has been bringing joy to many underprivileged families by selling them affordable cakes worth RM5.30.

This is despite the fact that she operates at a loss when it comes to selling the cakes.

She said that the cost price for each of the cakes is RM8 but she is selling it for RM5.30.

“It doesn’t matter if I have to cover RM2.70 for each of the cakes sold as long as it is able to bring joy to a family.

“On certain days, I also give out free cakes to poor families.

“I love children and it makes me happy to see them celebrating their birthdays with a delicious cake,” she said.

She has also sold about 1,000 such cakes since the third government’s movement control order.

Her initiative started after realising one of her customers was struggling to pay for a box of cupcakes for her child’s first birthday.

Speaking to Malay Mail, she said that the customer asked for the price of one cupcake worth RM3 and that puzzled her.

“Later, I realised that she was facing financial problems and so I decided to bake a cake that she could pay whatever amount she had.

“I just couldn’t sell her a cupcake because how is the family supposed to celebrate the child’s birthday over one cupcake?

“She told me that she only had RM5.30 in her wallet as money in her savings account would be used to pay for household expenses.”

Nur Rasziah then told the customer to pay her the RM5.30 to which the customer agreed coupled with the delivery charges.

The KL baker, who is also a parent, added that she loved baking cakes and seeing the joy on her children’s faces whenever they saw their decorated cakes.

That spurred her to make more cakes for the needy so that they too can celebrate and have a good time with their children amid the pandemic.

Cakes sold for RM5.30 come in two flavours — chocolate and vanilla — and are all four-inched cakes.

Anyone keen on buying her cakes can surf here.