Big but affordable: PRISM+ unveils two large 4K Android 10.0 TVs to elevate your viewing experience

PRISM+ Q65 Android 10.0 TV offers great viewing and entertainment experience. — Pix by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 – Let’s face it.

Televisions have become the standard item of luxury at home.

The larger and thinner the TV, the more splendid the house will look.

The piece of luxury however comes with a catch as the bigger the TV, the more expensive the price tag – which obviously isn’t what most people want in the current economic situation.

With that in mind, the latest Android 10.0 TV by Singapore’s hottest selling brand, PRISM+, seems to tick all the boxes for an affordable yet edgy television set.

Malay Mail was given a unit of the 65-inch Q-Series to review, and it left a lasting impression. The Q-Series is upgraded with a breakthrough Quantum Color backlight that gives the TV even brighter, more vibrant, richer colours than others.

Big and affordable

As expected, the screen is big – making it a great companion at home as most Malaysians are spending most of their time indoors due to the high daily Covid-19 cases and movement restrictions.

To get started, all it takes is a mere 15 minutes – from unboxing the TV to setting up the functions.

Once it’s set, you’ll be welcomed by a 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Colour backlight that offers an ideal viewing and entertainment experience.

Such an experience usually comes with a premium sum, but fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to have a 65-inch 4K TV if you opt to go for the Q-Series.

The newly-launched variant retails at RM2,999, which is considered a great bargain if you wish to have a big screen with a quality experience at home. The TV is powered by Android 10.0, making it a great device for people who depend heavily on applications.

The experience

Price and size aside, the television is powered by Android 10.0, which means the experience is a notch higher in our app-dependent world.

If you are not a big fan of the local channels, you can easily stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Go and also enjoy playing around with many useful applications.

For the uninitiated, unlike smart TVs, Android TV is connected to Google Play, offering the users an extensive library of Android applications.

Like a smartphone or a tablet, you will have a plethora of over 5,000 useful apps to download ranging from games to streaming platforms and even communication apps.

Simply put, the Android feature upgrades the TV from smart to smarter. The remote control is designed to offer seamless navigation.

Functions

The remote control is also designed in a way so that you don’t have to scratch your head to figure out the functionalities.

It includes shortcut buttons for the most popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Videos as well as YouTube to get you going at the push of a button.

But if you are not in the mood to navigate your way by clicking buttons, all you need to do is to press on the “Google Assist” button and just speak to your device in either English, Malay or even Mandarin.

That’s right! You can control certain TV functions, like getting information on weather or finding your favourite show and music with just your voice. The Q-Series offers everything one needs from a TV.

Big screen for smartphones and laptops

Thanks to its built-in Chromecast, you can now put up your preferred content from your smartphone and laptop on the screen seamlessly without any additional device.

To do so, connect your smartphone or laptop to the same Wi-Fi network as the Android TV.

Once done, you may open the app or browser with their preferred content and select the Cast function and once it changes colour, the content will be successfully casted onto the Android TV.

The feature also makes the TV a useful device for offices and meeting rooms as the clarity is way above projector screens.

The Chromecast function also lets the Android TV connect to other Google devices, while on the same Wi-Fi network to be part of the entire Google smart home ecosystem.

The Q-Series is available in two sizes: 55 and 65 inches.

Consumers can get their hands on the newly-launched 55-inch TV at RM2,299, which is almost 25 per cent off the current market price against TVs within the same range.

The 65-inch variant will retail for RM2,999.

For more information, surf over to PRISM+ website to check on Q55-QE and Q65-QE.

You may also place your order on Lazada if you opt to go for either Q55-QE or Q65-QE