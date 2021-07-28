Beds at Tokyo Olympic Village built to hold 200kg, can take nine athletes’ weight

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said the beds in the village can hold up to 200 kilogrammes. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — It would take nine people to break the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village as shown by Israel’s Olympic team.

In a viral TikTok video, Ben Wanger had wanted to debunk an earlier rumour circulating online that the beds were “anti-sex” and only able to withstand the weight of one person.

“Been getting a lot of questions about the beds in the Olympic Village, so today we’re gonna check and see how many Israelis it takes to break one of these cardboard beds,” Wanger said at the beginning of the video, which has since been taken down,

Wagner, with fellow Israel Olympians, then jumped on the bed, increasing the number of people each time.

The bed broke when nine people jumped at the same time, USA Today reported.

“Anyone got an extra bed for me?” Wanger captioned the video.

The cardboard beds have been a hot topic of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before the Games started.

The matter gained traction following a tweet by Olympic runner Paul Chelimo that the beds are only good for one person.

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes. Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” Chelimo tweeted.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes



Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports.



I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do😂 pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo🇺🇸🥈🥉 (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

A press release by the organiser, however, said the cardboard bed frames, made by Japanese bedding company Airweave, can hold up to 200 kilogrammes.