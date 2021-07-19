Neelofa’s sister Ameera Khan told off by internet users for wearing figure-hugging clothes with hijab

The 20-year-old influencer was told by the public to dress appropriately as a hijab wearer. — Picture from Instagram/Ameera Khan

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Popular influencer Ameera Khan has been donning the hijab since March but her modest look hasn’t stopped her from being policed by internet users.

Ameera, who has 1.4 million followers on her Little Miss Khan Instagram account, was recently given a dressing down by keyboard warriors for what they claimed was a tight outfit.

Some social media users voiced their disdain for the figure-hugging look, saying that it wasn’t appropriate for a hijab-wearing Muslim woman.

Ameera, who is Neelofa’s half-sister, was promoting a pair of Fendi heels in the post which she wore with a grey knee-length dress and black stockings.

Despite being covered up from head to toe, the influencer was admonished for her fashion choices with many asking the 20-year-old to avoid wearing fitted outfits seeing that she is a public figure.

“This is what you call clothed but naked,” one user said.

“If you want to wear the hijab, be appropriate. (You) love creating controversy,” said a second comment.

“Something isn’t right with this picture but it’s alright, I pray that one day you will receive guidance from God,” another comment read.

“Please don’t dress like this, you’re a public figure, right?” said one woman.

Amid the negative comments, some wrote on Ameera’s Instagram page saying they hope she will follow in her sister Neelofa’s footsteps to become a better person.

She did not respond to the comments.

No stranger to controversy, Ameera was previously criticised by the public for sharing a photo that showed off the shape of her buttocks on Instagram earlier this year.

The post made headlines after the social media personality revealed she swears by the extravagant Crème de la Mer moisturiser that costs more than RM1,000 for a small jar.

Ameera, who used to wear the hijab some years back decided to don the religious headscarf permanently a day before Neelofa’s wedding in March this year.