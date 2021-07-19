F&B company Yeo’s partners with NGOs to distribute RM1m food aid to 28,000 B40 families

Refuge for the Refugees founder and director Heidy Quah (left) and Yeo’s marketing director Renda Low posing with some of the food items for the B40 families. — Picture courtesy of Yeo’s

PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng Malaysia (Yeo’s) has announced a RM1 million food aid programme to help B40 families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility project Yeo’s Helping Hands and is carried out in partnership with the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation.

The RM1 million food aid is expected to reach 28,000 families whose livelihoods have been cut off due to the pandemic.

Each household will receive a food pack of essential items including Yeo’s canned food and drinks as well as Cintan instant noodles.

Yeo’s has partnered with St John’s Ambulance to use its fleet for distribution purposes. — Picture courtesy of Yeo’s

Yeo’s is working closely with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Refuge for the Refugees, St John Ambulance of Malaysia, Persatuan Kesejahteraan Rakyat Malaysia, and other charity organisations to distribute the food packs to families residing across Malaysia.

The company’s group chief executive officer Samuel Koh said this initiative is part of Yeo’s commitment to serving the community in its hour of need.

“As a company with deep roots in Malaysia, we want to lend a helping hand and support families in a practical way at this critical juncture.

“We will continue to find ways to serve and care for our community,” said Koh in a press release.

Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation director Daryl Ng added that they will do whatever they can to support the underprivileged during this tough period.

“More than ever before, we need to join hands as one community and care for each other to weather the challenge together,” said Ng.