This Hari Raya Haji, more of the underprivileged given sacrificial beef by NGO, Masjid Negara

Malaysian Muslims get a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Haji celebrations in Putrajaya August 31, 2020. —Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — This year’s Hari Raya Haji celebrations will prioritise the local underprivileged despite tighter standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This is taking into consideration that many are overwhelmed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to local non-governmental organisation (NGO) Haluan’s welfare and humanitarian vice president, Baharudin Suri, they have received more participants this year compared to last year.

“Even though the cost for participation is higher this year, Alhamdulillah, we’ve achieved 75 per cent of our early target.

“This shows that there’s a level of concern amongst our society towards those facing difficulties during this Covid-19 pandemic,” Baharudin told Malay Mail.

Haluan, which has local branches all over Malaysia, will be mobilising their team in each state except for Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak for the sacrificial rites next week.

The exception for Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak comes after both states have announced to hold no sacrificial rites this year.

Besides that, Baharudin also said that Haluan will be sacrificing around 100 cows this year which can benefit up to 6,000 recipients.

He also pointed out that the number of korban beef recipients have increased slightly this year which includes asnaf (eligible tithe recipients), orphans, single mothers and also Rohingya and Palestine refugees living in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Haluan will be distributing the korban beef with the help of local mosques and village committees from each state.

“When it comes to distribution, we are focusing on those who are really in need.

“With the help of local village committees and mosques, we’ve managed to identify these recipients,” he said.

He added that the beef would be distributed by their team instead of having recipients coming to collect it.

Baharudin said the tighter SOP due to rising cases of Covid-19 has proven to be a challenge for them.

Aside from having to deal with various agencies such as the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and each state’s Islamic Religious Departments, they also needed to obtain permission from the local police and book slots at the slaughterhouse.

All of which have to be completed two weeks prior to Hari Raya Haji.

The sacrificial limit for this year has also gone down from 10 to only five animals per day and for Haluan, they will have to prolong their sacrificial rites up to four days.

Haluan has been managing Hari Raya Haji sacrificial rites for over 10 years both locally and internationally.

They were focussing on Malaysia this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysian Muslims slaughtering a lamb for Hari Raya Haji at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Meanwhile, the National Mosque has also recorded a lower number of sacrificial animals this year with only six lambs and three cows for Hari Raya Haji.

According to their sacrificial rite’s secretariat, Nadzri Mustakim, although the amount was less than last year, they were still able to benefit over 150 recipients.

“Even though the number of sacrificial animals is lesser this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sacrificial rites will still proceed.

“The National Mosque will be using the SOP implemented by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department, from sacrificing work to packaging. All will be done at a slaughterhouse that was approved by the DVS,” Nadzri told Malay Mail.

Besides that, he also said that the National Mosque will be focusing the distribution of korban beef for the underprivileged, especially those who lost their source of income around KL.

“In Islam, korban beef is considered blessed. This is because the sacrificial rites are done in search of Allah’s blessings.

“The korban beef can be distributed to anyone, it does not matter if they are poor or rich.

“However, in this difficult situation, the korban beef will be prioritised towards those who are really in need.”

“We advise those who are able, to come together and help those who are in need and the less fortunate. We will go through this hardship together,” Nadzri said.