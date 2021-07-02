Covid-19: Kelantan shoe collector who lost job amid pandemic sells 104-year-old Converse shoes for RM40,800

Wan Irfayuim Azim parted with his prized pair of 104-year-old Converse Non Skid for RM40,800. ― Picture via Facebook/JeroongWia

PETALING JAYA, July 2 ― Vintage shoe collector Wan Irfayuim Azim Wan Ab Aziz has parted ways with his prized pair of Converse shoes made in 1917 to the tune of RM40,800.

The Converse Non Skid trainers made in 1917, was his most prized collection that he bought online in 2018.

Wan Irfayuim Azim, 32, who stays in Kota Baru told Malay Mail that he had to let go of the shoes as he needed money to pay for his expenses after losing his job in the tourism industry.

“I worked in a tour agent company in Japan but have been home since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Running low on cash and on my savings, I knew I had to sell the Converse to help me cope with various expenditures and to keep aside money for my savings.

“Last year, I worked in a food truck but due to the multiple lockdowns, business went bad and so I stopped that too.”

He said he found the Converse Non Skid from an old couple selling the shoes online from the US in 2018.

He took the time to research the shoes through his shoe collector friends and read about it in a Japanese book.

“After deciding to own it, I paid a hefty sum and could only wait for the shoes to be shipped from the States here.

“Honestly, I was anxious waiting for the shoes to arrive because at the back of my mind, I kept wondering whether it's a hoax or not.”

Fortunately for him, the shoes arrived safely in Wan Irfayuim’s hometown in Kota Baru accompanied by shorts and knee protectors worn by basketball players.

After putting the Converse Non Skid trainers up for sale, offering it for RM40,800, he had a few offers overseas as well as a local man in Pahang.

He sold it to the Pahang man and said that it was time to let go of his most valuable possession so that the new owner can appreciate it.

Having owned about 100 Converse vintage shoes, the 32-year-old now has 30 pairs left after selling most to various sellers throughout the years.

He began collecting Converse shoes in 2006 and has been posting videos of shoes to educate the public about the various designs and styles of Converse shoes.

“I remember being so impressed by the comfort of the new pair of original Converse shoes that I bought in 2006 after a friend recommended it to me.

“Since then, I’ve kept on learning about vintage shoes and am always looking for any books that I can find or shoe collectors to talk about the shoes.”