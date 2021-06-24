Diner surprises US restaurant staff with over RM66,000 in tip

Diner surprises restaurant workers by leaving a US$16,000 tip. ― Picture via Facebook/ Michael Zarella

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 ― A diner surprised the staff of a restaurant at New Hampshire, US, by leaving them a US$16,000 (RM66,656) tip.

WMUR.com reported that the customer had gone to Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry and ordered chili dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks with the bill totalling US$37.93 (RM158) including tax.

The staff member initially did not notice the huge amount tipped.

“It was on the credit card statement, they put it down next to the register and he said three times, ‘Don’t spend it all in one place,” owner Mike Zarella was quoted as saying.

“That’s what made her flip it over and look, and she’s like, ‘Oh my god, are you serious?’ And he said, ‘I want you to have it, you guys work hard.”

The eight bartenders on duty that day then contacted Zarella.

“I thought it was a mistake, it could have been maybe a US$160 tip and he added extra zeros,” Zarella said.

“The bar manager talked to the gentleman and he said, ‘No, it’s US$16,000.’”

The big tipper had wanted to remain anonymous.

“He just said that they deserve it, they work very hard.”

Like other eateries, Stumble Inn closed for several months during the Covid-19 pandemic and had adjusted with take-out and outdoor dining.

Zarella said this was the biggest tip in the history of the business.