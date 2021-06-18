Covid-19: Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia to assist Health Ministry with a premise as vaccination centre, volunteers

Local branch of the Taiwanese non-profit Buddhist organisation, Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia is offering one of its premises to assist the MoH with the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia is offering one of its premises to assist the Health Ministry (MoH) with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The local branch of the Taiwanese non-profit Buddhist organisation will be the first non-governmental organisation to work with the government by offering its Jing Si Hall in Kepong to help with speeding up the local vaccination rate.

The foundation will also provide their teams of volunteers on site to assist in ushering participants.

The vaccination site will be divided into six sections and can administer an estimated 600 doses of vaccines per day.

Through their dry-run on June 13, which involved 30 medical personnel and 50 volunteers, they administered vaccines to 684 people including Tzu Chi’s frontline workers and also members of the public.

“Members of the public notified by the MySejahtera App to get their vaccination at the Jing Si Hall will get their vaccine administered at the site on the scheduled date and time.

“However, for safety and crowd control reasons, we would like to call upon the public to not visit the Jing Si Hall without an appointment, to avoid causing inconvenience,” Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia wrote in a Facebook post.

The Tzu Chi’s Jing Si Hall Kepong vaccination centre will be in operation starting this Saturday.