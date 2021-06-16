Meet the new wheat beer that will transport you to the snow-capped Alps without leaving home

Heineken Malaysia has launched Edelweiss, a premium Austrian wheat beer made with all-natural ingredients. — Pictures by Melanie Chalil Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — The Austrian Alps might be 10,000km away from Malaysia but who says you can’t enjoy its crisp cool taste without ever leaving your house?

Say hallo to the brand-new Edelweiss beer.

Think of the freshness of mountain air and fragrant Alpine herbs – it’s the closest thing to a vacation in a bottle guaranteed to transport you to a fun, snow-capped destination.

The newest addition to the Heineken Malaysia family is a premium wheat beer born in the mountains of Austria near the city of Salzburg, offering a modern take on a recipe dating back to 1646.

Its centuries-old tradition has cemented Edelweiss’ reputation today as one of Europe’s best-loved wheat beers that has now amassed devotees throughout Asia seeking to ‘Feel The Alps’.

‘Feel The Alps’ in every sip of this refreshing beer that’s perfect for Malaysian weather.

Brewed using all-natural ingredients with the finest wheat and unique mountain ingredients, Edelweiss has 4.9 per cent alcohol by volume and is an easy-to-drink refreshing tipple, especially on a hot, sweltering day in the tropics.

The first sip of this golden unfiltered, cloudy beer instantly offers a blast of freshness which finishes with a subtle, fruity aftertaste that will keep you going back for more.

To get a good head of foam at home, hold your glass at an angle and gradually pour until it is three-quarter full.

Swirl the remaining beer in a circular motion and top up until the glass is full.

Edelweiss is made using all-natural ingredients with the finest wheat and unique mountain ingredients.

“Edelweiss has a distinctive golden cloudiness and delicious fruity aftertaste. But it is about more than just great taste,” Heineken Malaysia marketing director Pablo Chabot said.

“It has this crisp, cool bite that leaves the drinker feeling refreshed.

“We have crafted this wheat beer to capture the spirit of the snow-capped peaks of Europe, where Edelweiss was born.

“We also want to bring people a wheat beer with the freshness of the Alps in every sip, even while they are staying home.”

Whether you’re looking for a thirst-quencher to end a day at work or beer to match a grazing platter featuring the usual suspects of fruits, nuts, cold cuts and camembert, Edelweiss is a versatile brew that deserves a place in your fridge and at your table.

Enjoy an authentic Alpine experience in the comfort and safety of your home.

Edelweiss is available at supermarkets, 99 Speedmart and convenience stores closest to you.

Or have chilled Edelweiss be delivered to you by ordering it from Drinkies.

Visit facebook.com/edelweissbeer.my and instagram.com/edelweissbeer.my for more information on Edelweiss.

Edelweiss is an alcoholic beverage only for non-Muslims aged 21 and above. Enjoy Edelweiss responsibly.