MCO 3.0: Meatless Malaysian returns with free vegetarian meals, food provisions for migrant workers and the unemployed

Meatless Malaysian care pack that is distributed to migrant workers and unemployed people around KL. ― Picture via Facebook/MeatlessMalaysian

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, June 15 ― Zeeneeshri Ramadass from Meatless Malaysian gave out free sandwiches to those affected by the first movement control order last year.

This time around, the KL woman is focusing on feeding the unemployed and migrant workers in Kuala Lumpur with home-cooked vegetarian meals and food provision amidst the national lockdown.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Zeeneeshri, founder of Meatless Malaysian, said that the cooking was done by her and her mother in their home in KL where strict hygiene protocols were observed such as frequent hand washing and wearing face masks and the kitchen being sanitised frequently.

“A full meal is usually fried rice with vegetables and a fried egg or rice with a vegetable dish and a fried egg.

“Sometimes we give dessert but that depends on the day.”

“Food is given to the needy through delivery services such as Pickupp Hero, Lalamove and Ninjavan.”

Food provision, on the other hand, consisted of rice, cooking oil, eggs, vegetables, and face masks that were also delivered to the needy via delivery services.

She added that it was important that migrant workers were able to feed their families amidst such testing times.

“They (migrant workers) have left their families to come to our country to earn a living.

“But with no jobs during the lockdown period, they don't get paid because there is no revenue for their employers when businesses are closed.

“They can't go home and they can't do anything else here, and how sad it is to not know when you will have your next meal,” she said.

To get the aid, one needed to fill up a WhatsApp form and attach their utility bills for verification.

All vegetarian meals and food provisions were delivered based on requests and since the start of the third lockdown, about 20 meals and 20 food provisions have been given out on a daily basis.

Anyone interested in contributing to the Meatless Malaysian lockdown initiative or in need of vegetarian food and food provision, please contact 010-901 6937.