Perak policeman praised online for helping elderly woman wear face mask instead of issuing summons

A Perak policeman officer was applauded for helping an elderly lady put on her face mask after she had forgotten to wear one. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/Sas Barakah

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 ― A kind policeman from the Perak Tengah district is being praised online for his compassionate approach towards a senior citizen who was not wearing a face mask.

This happened after Facebook user Sas Barakah posted a few images of the man, Corporal Shahril Amir Shaari, helping an elderly woman put her face mask on.

According to the post, the woman, who was heading to the Parit wet market, had forgotten to wear her face mask as she was forgetful due to her old age.

She was later stopped by the police corporal who was on duty at the Parit wet market.

However, instead of issuing a fine, Shahril chose to show empathy towards the senior citizen by offering her a face mask and even put it on for her while advising her about the risk of not wearing a face mask.

The heartwarming photos was later shared on the PDRM official Facebook page and on Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis which has garnered over 1,000 likes with social media users applauding Shahril's actions.

“I hope that this could be an example to other PDRM officers, being compassionate and reasonable is an honourable trait,” commented user Pk Musz.

“This is how it should be, showing mercy instead of a straight away fine,” commented user Me’dey Hamdan.

“This officer should be commended, because he fully understands the situation,” user Deq Jan De Zurt commented.

The wearing of face masks was made compulsory in crowded public places and offenders are liable to a RM1,500 fine under Regulation 17 (1) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021.