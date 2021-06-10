Woman in India shocks family by returning home after declared dead by doctors due to Covid-19

A man in India performed the last rites for a body thinking it was his wife, who was declared dead due to Covid-19. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― A woman in India declared dead by doctors due to Covid-19, shocked her family when she returned home for her son's funeral.

Mirror reported that Mutyala Girijamma had been admitted to a general hospital at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, southern India, after testing positive for the virus.

During her stay at the hospital, her husband Gaddayya would visit the 75-year-old woman daily.

During his visit on May 15 however, he could not locate Mutyala prompting him to ask the nurses and doctors on Mutyala's whereabouts.

He was later informed that Mutyala had died of Covid-19 and a body was released to him for burial.

Before leaving the hospital, Gaddayya was advised not to touch or open the bag without wearing personal protective equipment to avoid spreading the deadly virus.

Gaddayya then took the body back to his native village where the last rites were performed.

Days after performing the last rites, Gaddayya was hit with another sad news that his son Ramesh had also died of Covid-19.

After performing the last rites for Ramesh, Gaddayya held a joint memorial service for his wife and son.

Mutyala shocked everyone when she turned up during the service.

The elderly woman was also upset that Gaddayya had not collected her from the hospital and that she had to borrow money to get a taxi home.

Gaddayya and his family were horrified to learn that the hospital had released a stranger's body to them.

The identity of the person in the body bag that Gaddayya was given is not yet known.