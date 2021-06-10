Statue of Liberty to meet ‘little sister’ in conjunction with US Independence Day on July 4

A mini Statue of Liberty will be on display at Ellis Island in conjunction with US Independence Day on July 4. — Photo via Twitter/ @Ph_Etienne

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — France has sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the US in conjunction with US Independence Day on July 4.

Currently a resident of the National Museum of Arts and Crafts (CNAM) in central Paris, the bronze statue, nicknamed the “little sister,” was loaded into a special container on Monday.

It was sent to Ellis Island, just across the water from the original, where it will be on display from July 1 to July 5.

CNN reported that “little sister” is one-sixteenth the size of the world-famous one that stands on Liberty Island.

Weighing over 450 kilogrammes, the statue is about three meters tall and was first made in 2009. It is an exact replica of the original 1878 plaster model preserved by CNAM.

“The statue symbolises freedom and the light around all the world,” CNAM’s general administrator Olivier Faron was quoted as saying.

“We want to send a very simple message: Our friendship with the United States is very important, particularly at this moment. We have to conserve and defend our friendship.”

AP reported that after its stint at Ellis Island, the mini-Lady Liberty will go on display in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington DC, arriving there in time for France’s Bastille Day celebration on July 14.

The statue is set to stay at the embassy for the next decade.

French ambassador to the US Philippe Etienne tweeted that the project was first discussed in 2019.

“I first discussed this project in 2019, but little did we know that it would be a light after a year of darkness. We can’t wait to meet you, #Liberty2021,” he tweeted.