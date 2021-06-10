Cicada causes accident in Cincinnati, US after flying into car and hitting driver

Cincinnati police are advising motorists to wind up their window due to the current cicada season after the insect flew into a man's car causing an accident. — Photo via Twitter/ @CincyPD

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Police in Cincinnati, US, are warning drivers to wind up their windows after a man crashed his car on Monday when a cicada flew into his face while he was driving.

“While we like to have fun on social media from time to time, this is serious,” the Cincinnati Police Department was quoted as saying by NBC News.

“This evening a young man travelling on Riverside Drive drove through a large swarm of cicadas.

“One flew into the drivers’ compartment through an open window and struck him in the face, temporarily stunning him. He then crashed into a utility pole.”

Police said the man’s car was likely totalled, but he was spared from serious injury because he was wearing a seatbelt and his airbags worked.

The news channel reported that billions of cicadas have emerged from underground for the first time in 17 years to take part in a noisy, month-long mating ritual.

The periodical insects, also known as Brood X, spend most of their lives underground feeding on tree roots before tunneling to the surface to look for mates.

“Historically each time they emerge, there have been several car crashes attributed to their presence. This year is no different,” the police post said.

“Remember to keep your windows rolled up until our little red-eyed friends are gone.”