French luxury goods manufacturer Hermes produces tote bag made from vegetables

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — French luxury goods manufacturer Hermès has unveiled a series of Birkin bags made from real vegetables.

The ‘bags’, made from asparagus, cabbage and cucumber, were shared on their official Instagram account.

“Enjoy the detour as classic Hermès bags inspire art good enough to eat,” read the caption on the post by artist Ben Denzer, who is responsible for the series.

On his own Instagram, Denzer shared the bag’s production process.

Also included were bags made from fruits like bananas and apples.