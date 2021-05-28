Morocco, Greece and France are dream wedding destinations, according to Pinterest

Morocco tops a list of Pinterest users' dream destinations for getting married. ― Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, May 28 ― A new report based on data from social network Pinterest reveals the most attractive destinations for a wedding, according to pinners. Morocco takes first place, followed by Greece and France.

Does France still have the reputation of being the country of love and romance? The answer to that appears to be yes, according to the latest report put together by credit comparison company Money.co.uk. The report compiled Pinterest data and reveals the list of the most popular destinations for users. And, while ceremonies have been postponed due to the pandemic, brides and grooms-to-be or wannabes are still planning and dreaming. Many have created boards, to pin their favorite wedding destinations. The report has tallied them by destination and made a top 20.

An ambiance of lanterns and jewel tones is popular with Morocco in top spot. Next comes Greece, with its pretty cliffside villages. Then it's France that climbs to the third step of the podium, probably largely thanks to Paris, with its enduring status as a city of romance. More beachy destinations such as Mexico, Bali and Fiji, also figure, landing respectively in 5th, 6th and 10th position.

Top wedding destinations

1. Morocco

2. Greece

3. France

4. Italy

5. Mexico

6. Bali

7. Ireland

8. Australia

9. New Zealand

10. Fiji

11. Canada

12. England

13. Ibiza

14. Scotland

15. Thaïland

16. Spain

17. Portugal

18. USA

19. Bahamas

20. Wales

Meanwhile, when looking at states in the USA, California is on top with its varied landscapes and iconic cities.

Harry Potter is a top-trending theme

Fun fact: in the same report, users' top themes are ranked. And perhaps surprisingly, a Harry Potter theme comes first, followed closely by “vintage.” In third place, is “earthy wedding,” with visions of ceremonies held in the midst of nature. ― ETX Studio