Morocco, Greece and France are dream wedding destinations, according to Pinterest

NEW YORK, May 28 ― A new report based on data from social network Pinterest reveals the most attractive destinations for a wedding, according to pinners. Morocco takes first place, followed by Greece and France.
Does France still have the reputation of being the country of love and romance? The answer to that appears to be yes, according to the latest report put together by credit comparison company Money.co.uk. The report compiled Pinterest data and reveals the list of the most popular destinations for users. And, while ceremonies have been postponed due to the pandemic, brides and grooms-to-be or wannabes are still planning and dreaming. Many have created boards, to pin their favorite wedding destinations. The report has tallied them by destination and made a top 20.
An ambiance of lanterns and jewel tones is popular with Morocco in top spot. Next comes Greece, with its pretty cliffside villages. Then it's France that climbs to the third step of the podium, probably largely thanks to Paris, with its enduring status as a city of romance. More beachy destinations such as Mexico, Bali and Fiji, also figure, landing respectively in 5th, 6th and 10th position.
Top wedding destinations
1. Morocco
2. Greece
3. France
4. Italy
5. Mexico
6. Bali
7. Ireland
8. Australia
9. New Zealand
10. Fiji
11. Canada
12. England
13. Ibiza
14. Scotland
15. Thaïland
16. Spain
17. Portugal
18. USA
19. Bahamas
20. Wales
Meanwhile, when looking at states in the USA, California is on top with its varied landscapes and iconic cities.
Harry Potter is a top-trending theme
Fun fact: in the same report, users' top themes are ranked. And perhaps surprisingly, a Harry Potter theme comes first, followed closely by “vintage.” In third place, is “earthy wedding,” with visions of ceremonies held in the midst of nature. ― ETX Studio