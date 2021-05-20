Pahang photographer compiles pictures of ‘lonely trees’ to raise awareness on nature conservation

Rafiq Farhan's compilation of the trees made other Twitter users share their own pictures of solo trees. — Picture via Twitter/RafiqFarhan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, May 20 — Photographer Rafiq Farhan, 25, is passionate about photography and nature.

Combining his love for both, the shutterbug scouts scenic spots across the country to showcase in his photographs, shared on his Instagram account.

His compilation with the theme of ‘Lonely Trees’ went viral on Twitter for featuring ‘solo’ trees located in Pahang, Selangor and Melaka.

Lonely trees across Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/lbKXMxFk06 — Rafiq Farhan (@rafiqsfarhan) May 16, 2021

The trees were captured over a three-year period, but Rafiq only decided to compile them and post it to his Twitter account on May 16.

The Pahang-born photographer told Malay Mail that he took the photos of the trees as they were unique and stood out to him as something out of the ordinary.

“These trees are isolated from other trees and it’s so peaceful to look at them.

“It feels as though these trees are safe and detached from the disastrous Covid-19 pandemic.”

Rafiq who grew up in the town of Lanchang said that nature always had a special place in his heart because he grew up surrounded by it.

The 25-year-old spends a lot of time capturing the beauty of nature in the country. — Picture courtesy via Rafiq Farhan

He would wake up to the view of the Titiwangsa Mountains, and frequently visit waterfalls in his hometown.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, he has been using his time to explore nature in his hometown instead.

“Nature preservation and conservation is also something that more people should be aware of especially when our country has an amazing range of flora and fauna.

“Deforestation and illegal logging destroy nature and the habitat of many animals and I do hope that my photos will spark that awareness and love for nature whenever one sees my photos,” he said.

His Twitter post has been liked by over 40,000 people with many users sharing photos of their own takes of solo trees.