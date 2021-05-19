US airline passengers may need to weigh themselves before going on board aircrafts to ensure safety

The Federal Aviation Administration has asked US airlines to weigh passengers as data used by airlines previously to ensure safety on board planes are outdated. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Airline passengers in the US may need to go on the weighing scale at the airport or tell their weight before boarding a flight.

A circular from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), reported that the data collected was to update the average weight of passengers.

The data used by airlines previously to ensure safety on board planes, Fox News reported, may be outdated as the obesity rate in the US has increased.

Under the pending requirements, airlines would be mandated to take surveys to set “standard average passenger weights” for crew members, baggage and passengers through random sampling and call on passengers to participate.

The survey is said to be conducted on a voluntary basis, so if a passenger declines to participate, the airline is advised to select another traveller at random.

The weight of an average adult passenger and carry-on bag will be increased to 86 kilogrammes in the summer and 88 kilogrammes in the winter — 12 per cent from 77 kilogrammes and 79 kilogrammes.

The new FAA standards also outlined for airlines to increase the average weight for female passengers and carry-ons from 65 kilogrammes to 81 kilogrammes in the summer and from 68 kilogrammes to 83 kilogrammes in the winter.

Weight for males with carry-ons will go up from 83 kilogrammes in the summer to 90 kilogrammes and from 86 kilogrammes to 92 kilogrammes in the winter.

In the advisory circular, the FAA also suggests air carriers complete these surveys every 36 calendar months.

It remains to be seen when travellers will step on the scale at airports or asked about their weight.