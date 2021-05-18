UK teen to forgo tertiary education after drawing nearly RM60,000 daily salary as influencer

British teenager Alicia Breuer is forgoing her tertiary education as she now earns a whopping RM58,000 daily as an influencer. — Picture via Instagram/aliciarosebreuer

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A 17-year-old A-level student from Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire in England will forgo her tertiary studies as she already earns up to £10,000 (RM58,454) a day as an influencer.

Daily Mail reported that Alicia Breuer started posting videos of herself lip-syncing to Katy Perry songs on TikTok last June out of boredom.

Breuer, who had initially wanted to study psychology, then saw her followers grow from 30,000 to 740,000 on the platform as well as 200,000 on Instagram, which led her to be snapped up by a leading digital talent manager.

The manager helps her to earn between £1,000 (RM5,845) to £10,000 a day.

Breuer now earns more than her parents Frank and Tammy, who run an independent financial advice business.

Breuer revealed she briefly joined TikTok in March last year but had her account taken down after it got hacked.

“I rejoined last June, to give me something to do during the pandemic, because I wasn’t going to school or going out and there was nothing to do when I wasn’t studying for my A-levels.

“One or two of my videos went viral, so I thought, ‘I’ll carry on making them’, and the views turned into followers, after which brands started calling me,” she reportedly said.

“If I’m now able to make £10,000 some days, I’m going to focus on my videos more heavily when my last school year ends very soon — as there’s no point in me going to university.”

With her social media fame, Breuer also wants to launch a modelling career.

“There is some talk that I’m going to be signed to a model agency soon.”