Sungai Buloh Hospital: Funerals of Covid-19 patients handled according to their respective religions under strict procedure

A general view of the Sungai Buloh Hospital January 28, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has shared that the funeral process of Covid-19 patients will be based on their respective religions under tight procedures.

This comes after MoH shared about the usage of an on-site morgue container in Hospital Sungai Buloh as a solution to the increasing death toll due to Covid-19.

Through its Facebook page, MoH said that bodies of Covid-19 patients are managed by the Hospital Sungai Buloh’s forensic department.

"After the identification process by their next-of-kin, each funeral will be processed and managed according to their respective religion under strict procedures.

“For Muslims, the ‘tayyamum’ method will be implemented to replace the normal bathing ceremony of the deceased while the shrouding and prayer will be led by a specially trained ustaz (member of the public),” MoH wrote.

It also shared a few photos of the Sungai Buloh Hospital’s forensic department handling the deceased dressed in full personal protective equipment.

In a separate post, MoH stated that there has also been an increase in ‘brought-in-dead’ cases especially in the Klang Valley.

Yesterday, the nation recorded a total of 3,780 cases of Covid-19 with 36 dead which brought the nation's death toll due to Covid-19 to 1,902.



