Snorkeller helps unite Australian couple with lost wedding ring — thanks to a fish

An Australian couple has a snorkeller and a fish to thank for finding their missing wedding ring. — Photo via Facebook/ Norfolk Island Time

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — An Australian couple has a snorkeller in Norfolk Island, and a fish, to thank for finding their missing wedding ring which the husband lost during a swim last year.

Nathan Reeves was swimming in Emily Bay during a visit to the island on Christmas when his ring slipped off.

Since then, Reeves and his wife Suzie Quintal searched for the missing jewellery but to no avail.

“He tried to look for it and then broke the news to me and I was not happy,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“I always tell him to take it off before he goes for a swim.

“He lost it a day before our second wedding anniversary.”

After failing to find the ring themselves, locals offered to help the couple with some armed with metal detectors.

“People are now trying to source nets, some have got scuba gear. The team in the glass bottom boats are going to have a look — Norfolk’s really good like that.”

She said she just ‘spun out’ after hearing travel writer and avid snorkeller Susan Prior found the ring on a mullet fish five months later.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I’ve got a few friends on the island and they’re pretty adamant that they’ll find it.”

Prior said she had heard a couple had lost their wedding band earlier this year and miraculously was able to track them down on a community Facebook page.

Prior said the ring could only be removed by catching the fish in a net and gently removing it.

“The fish seems to be OK so far but as it grows, the ring will cut into it.”

She also took to her social media to highlight the importance of removing rings from bottles following the find.

“A ring will flip easily over their heads. Please snip the rings!

Every bottle, every cap,” she shared.