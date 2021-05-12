You can now send your Barbies back to the manufacturer for recycling

The manufacturer of Barbies has just launched ‘Mattel PlayBack,’ a recycling operation across five countries. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PARIS, May 12 ­— Wondering what to do with those old Barbie dolls you left in a drawer in your child’s room? You can now send them back to their manufacturer. That’s right, Mattel has launched a vast circular economy programme in five countries. The principle is simple: consumers send their old toys to the company. Once received, the toys will be cleaned and then recycled.

If you have children or if your old toys are lying around in a box in your parents’ attic, chances are that some Barbie dolls are among them.

The company behind the famous doll has just launched “Mattel PlayBack,” a recycling operation in five countries (Germany, Canada, the United States, France and the United Kingdom). The objective of this pilot project is to give a second life to toys that are piling up in homes, while offering them a better fate than that of the landfill. It applies to Barbie dolls, as well as to all Mattel toys marketed by the Matchbox and MEGA brands.

“The Mattel PlayBack programme helps parents and caregivers ensure that materials stay in play, and out of landfills, with the aim to repurpose these materials as recycled content in new toys. It is one important step we’re taking to address the growing global waste challenge,” Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Global Head of Sustainability, Mattel in a press release.

This collection and recycling programme will be entrusted to a recycling organisation, which will sort the toys by type of plastic and clean them. The objects will then be transformed into plastic granules, from which new products will be made.

To take part in this operation, simply fill out a form on the programme’s website, then print the prepaid return label and affix it to the package containing the toys you wish to part with.

With this new campaign, Mattel continues its strategy to “green” its products. Last April, the American toy giant presented a collection of plant-based plastic toys for its Fisher-Price and MEGA Bloks brands.

Last April, Mattel also unveiled its first pilot model of the “Matchbox Tesla Roadster,” made from 99 per cent recycled materials and certified carbon neutral. — ETX Studio