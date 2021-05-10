Preacher Ebit Lew donates food to Zoo Negara animals again in light of MCO 3.0

Ustaz Ebit Lew sends food to Zoo Negara to help the animals get through MCO 3.0. — Picture via Facebook/ebitlewofficialpage

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has once again visited Zoo Negara with food to help the animals get through the third movement control order, dubbed MCO 3.0.

In his latest post on Facebook, Lew said he bought 200 kilogrammes of meat and 10 baskets of watermelons and papaya for the animals.

“Feels so sad when MCO reminds me of the zoo.

“I’m thankful that I managed to donate something before Hari Raya.”

Sayu rasa nak raya ni bila pkp teringat zoo. Rindu campur kasihan mesti tiada orang melawat lagi. Saya beli 200 kg... Posted by Ebit Lew on Sunday, May 9, 2021

He also hoped that the animals stay healthy and get the much-needed food during the movement restrictions.

Known for his generosity, Lew asked people to pray for the animals and donate to the zoo as they wish.

Last year, Zoo Negara asked the public for cash or in-kind donation to help the zoo with its operating cost due to the effects of the pandemic and the MCO.

The zoo also started the “Adopt Our Omi” programme to encourage the public to adopt an animal by maintaining its annual food, enrichment and veterinary care.

Zoo Negara is once again closed to the public due to the re-imposition of the MCO.