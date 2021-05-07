Man in China arrested for selling toddler son to childless couple to pay for holiday expenses with new wife

A man from Zhejiang, China has been arrested for selling his two-year-old son to a childless couple. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― A man from Zhejiang, China has been arrested for selling his two-year-old son and using the money to go on holiday with his new wife.

The incident came to light following a police report by the boy's uncle reported Sina.com.

According to the uncle, the boy nicknamed Jia Jia, had been cared for by him and his mother following the divorce of Jia Jia's parents.

Jia Jia's father, however, suddenly showed up one day and claimed that his ex-wife wanted to see the boy.

When the boy did not return, the uncle decided to call Jia Jia's mother who denied seeing the boy, prompting him to lodge a police report.

After being arrested, the father admitted he had sold his son for 158,000 yuan (RM100,684) to a childless couple.

Investigations revealed that this was not the first time the father had given away his child.

A decade ago, the man had given away his two daughters due to financial difficulties.