CucukMYAZ: Opt-in participants take their first AstraZeneca jab with a dose of humour on Twitter

AstraZeneca opt-in participants share their vaccination experience on Twitter with a humorous double-meaning hashtag. ― Picture via Twitter/sarawaklaksa94

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― The third day of the opt-in programme for the AstraZeneca vaccine is well-underway for Klang Valley residents who registered for the jab.

As some of the excited vaccine takers share their experience on social media, there’s humour found in their tweets in true Malaysian style.

Thrilled by the experience, Twitter user @rincredible whirled a double-meaning hashtag, #CucukMYAZ to dispel the negative sentiment towards vaccination.

If you still haven’t gotten the joke, when read aloud, the hashtag sounds like “cucuk my a**” or “poke my a**”.

The sharp Twitter users, however, didn’t miss the double-meaning phrase and continued the creative humour by using the hashtag, while sharing their own vaccination experience on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, after the hashtag made its rounds on Twitter, @rincredible said he knew what #CucukMYAZ sounded like when it was said out loud and that it was intentional.

“Give me some credit la, I’ve worked in marketing and advertising for over a decade and been paid to write for almost two [decades],” he wrote.

The creator also said that he wanted something to sound casual and mildly funny.

“I had been seeing a lot of anger and despair on Twitterjaya so I figured a few people would use the hashtag to let go of their anger.”

Many users praised @rincredible for his creativity and the sense of humour used in the hashtag.

The hashtag also caught the attention of prominent figures such as Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Public Health Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood and Malaysian lawyer and human rights activist Michelle Yesudas joined the fun by using the hashtag.

Whoever created that hashtag #CucukMYAZ 🤣🤣🤣 — Dr Jemilah Mahmood (@JemilahMahmood) May 6, 2021