Woman in India calls off wedding after would-be husband could not recite multiplication table of two

A woman in Uttar Pradesh, India called off her wedding after her would-be husband failed to recite the multiplication table.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 ― A woman in Uttar Pradesh, India called off her wedding as her groom failed to recite the multiplication table of two .

The woman had been suspicious of her would-be partner’s educational qualifications hence the test to recite the multiplication table before the exchange of garlands reported shethepeople.tv.

Unfortunately, the groom, from Dhawar village in the Mahoba district failed to do so, prompting the woman to call off the marriage.

Despite appeals from family members and villagers who attended the May 1 arranged marriage ceremony to continue with the ceremony, the woman was determined and said she would not marry a person “who does not know the basics of mathematics.”

The bride’s cousin said they were shocked to find out the groom was uneducated.

“The groom’s family had kept us in the dark about his education. He may not have even gone to school.

“The groom’s family has cheated us. But my brave sister walked out without fearing social taboo,” she reportedly said.

No police report was lodged as both parties had struck a settlement following intervention by villagers where both families agreed to return gifts and jewelleries.