IPOH, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an allocation of RM200,00 for the welfare of the Sikh community in Perak.

Anwar said that the government did not discriminate against any race or religion when it comes to helping the hardcore poor.

“When we talk about poverty, we do not discriminate against any race. The hardcore poor should be given the right aid.

“I cannot accept that the hardcore poor do not have enough to eat or that their children are unable to get proper education. It is our duty that every single person is protected,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech during the Perak Vesakhi Open House celebration held at the Indera Mulia Stadium here.

He also Malaysia must stand together to protect the rights of every single Malaysian and honour the faith and convictions of their beliefs.

“Never take unity for granted. We must safeguard this. A small minority are trying to sow seeds of discord among the races.

“We must stand together to defend our unity. Most of us have decided to make Malaysia a force to be reckoned with; therefore, I am confident that Malaysia will soar in Asia.