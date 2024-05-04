JITRA, May 4 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor apologised to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Cabinet ministers who attended the state-level Madani Aidilfitri celebration tonight.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Sanusi sought forgiveness for making inappropriate remarks that could jeopardise the hablumminnas (relationship with other humans) aspect throughout his tenure as the state Menteri Besar and in a political capacity.

“As fallible human beings, errors and mistakes are inevitable. May this Syawal get together be the reason for us to turn over a new leaf together, moving forward with pure intent, sincerity, and responsibility,” he said.

Muhammad Sanusi stressed that the interests of the people should precede the eagerness to maintain political power, adding that all political matters should be dealt with in the political arena.

He also hoped the federal government would always give attention to and not sideline the state.

Muhammad Sanusi expressed appreciation to the prime minister for paying attention to development projects in the state, especially in the rural areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and several Cabinet ministers attended the event along with 15,000 people. — Bernama