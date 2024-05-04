PARIS, May 4 — What do Harry Potter, Hazel Lancaster and Katniss Everdeen have in common? They’re all heroes of “young adult” fiction As the name suggests, this literary genre is generally aimed at teenagers, but it reaches a much wider readership than you might imagine, as a survey by publishers HarperCollins and Farshore reveals.

The figures speak for themselves: 74 per cent of readers of young adult novels are over 18. The 18-22 age group is particularly fond of this type of fiction (28 per cent), as are the 13-17 age group (23 per cent). The heterogeneity of the young adult readership can be explained by the fact that, these days, “youth” seems to last longer and longer.

This is one of the great paradoxes of our society. We’re seeing an earlier entry into adolescence than ever before, with “pre-teens” acquiring a certain independence at a very early age, when their parents give them their first cell phone, for example. Conversely, people in their 20s are slower than their parents to become financially independent and leave the family home. It was to define this new population of young people that psychoanalyst Tony Anatrella coined the term “adulescent” in the 1970s.

In this sense, young adult (YA) literature appeals to both tweens and the so-called adulescents. But it’s interesting to note that different age groups don’t turn to novels in this literary category for the same reasons. “Younger readers want to feel more mature — for example, aspiring to first love — and older readers want to feel comforted and nostalgic, for example remembering first love,” note publishers HarperCollins and Farshore in their report.

Young adult literature owes much of its success to fan culture, or fan communities. Readers often talk to each other on social networks, and especially on TikTok, which gives them a powerful sense of belonging. By talking about the books they love, they give voice to their own experiences and identities. “Identity is formed through experiences, relationships, and a feeling of belonging; the essence of YA fiction and being part of the YA community come together to create a sense of self that is linked to reading,” reads the research.

In other words, fans of young adult novels are asserting their status as readers and taking pride in it. It’s the perfect way to dispel preconceived notions that young people are no longer interested in books, and even to encourage non-readers to take the plunge. — ETX Studio

