Malaysian AIDS Foundation celebrates International AIDS Memorial Day with virtual run

Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) will be celebrating the International AIDS Memorial Day with a virtual run. — Picture courtesy of MAF

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A virtual run will be held from May 23 to June 23 in conjunction with the International AIDS Memorial Day.

Organised by the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) with condom maker Durex, the virtual run with the slogan “Always in Our Hearts” is aimed at raising funds for the Treatment, Care and Support programmes for People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Malaysia.

The event is open for registration from now to May 23 via the BookDoc mobile app that can be downloaded at App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.

“Runners are required to run an equivalent of 200,000 steps with BookDoc app,” MAF said in a statement, adding that participants will receive a unique heart-shaped medal and T-shirt that will be sent to them once the event ends.

MAF chairman Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said the event symbolises the strong public support towards people living with and affected by HIV.

“This is definitely an event to remind and honour those lost to AIDS. It also demonstrates the importance of the community who plays a central role in the fight against discrimination towards PLHIV and key populations.”

Durex brand owner Reckitt Malaysia’s marketing director Raghunandan Srinivasan said everyone has the right to live a healthy life with dignity, freedom, equality, justice and peace so they can reach their full potential.

“We strive to promote the idea of a responsible community towards other individuals or groups. This is very timely support not only from us, but also from the public to people in the key populations.”

BookDoc chief executive officer Datuk Chevy Beh said BookDoc was thrilled to be part of this virtual run that is aimed at raising funds for the Treatment, Care and Support programmes under MAF.

“This programme also parallels the company’s mission to promote healthy lifestyles, organise health advocacy activities and provide early health interventions. I also believe that through this programme, we can create more awareness for HIV and AIDS.”

MAF also announced that Lee Foundation is the event’s Diamond Sponsor.

The foundation had previously supported MAF’s Hot & Cold Run editions in 2018 and 2019.

Registration fee is RM59, excluding the delivery of the T-shirt and medal.

To participate in the run, click on “Challenges” in the BookDoc app to register.

For technical assistance, call 1300-88-2362 or email [email protected]

Participants can hype up the event on their social media with a dedicated hashtag that consists of #DurexMAF #DurexIAMD2021 #IAMD2021VirtualRun #IAMDAlwaysinOurHearts and #MalaysianAIDSFoundation.