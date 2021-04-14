Japanese man helps collects 32kg of trash in Cyberjaya after previous clean-up efforts

Nana and his team segregating recyclable items according to their type. — Picture via Twitter/[email protected]

PETALING JAYA, April 14 — A Japanese man, known as Nana, made headlines last year when he went all out to clear 4,500 cigarette butts at the [email protected] area in Putrajaya within one and a half hours clean-up run with environmentalist group Trash Hero Putrajaya.

Four days ago, he joined another clean-up initiative in the GPS Cleanup #1 with 14 fellow volunteers, clearing 32.3 kilogrammes of rubbish at Cyber Mini Park within an hour.

Thank you for joining our Clean-up.

We managed to collect 32kg of general waste within an hour.



Let's make Cyberjaya lebih bersih & hijau😌 pic.twitter.com/OrybeftLJg — [email protected] 🇯🇵🇲🇾✌️ (@NanaCyber2) April 10, 2021

Trash and recyclable items collected and segregated include plastic bottles, aluminium cans, cigarette butts, straws, plastic cups and glass bottles.

Nana, who stays in Cyberjaya, enjoys volunteering initiatives, is learning the local language and often tweets in a combination of his mother tongue and Malay.

On February 29 before the movement control order, he joined a clean-up near the Gem In Mall with volunteers from Trash Hero Putrajaya picking up a total of 202 kilogrammes of rubbish including bottles, cigarette butts, and more.