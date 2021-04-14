Free clothes: Open since MCO last year, this group of friends in PJ is giving pre-loved clothes away to those who need it

A team of volunteers from Taman Medan Cahaya spearheaded by RTM's cameraman, Japeridin Sampol, is giving away used clothes for free to those in need. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Japer Japer

PETALING JAYA, April 14 — It all started during the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO) last year.

With no work at the time and an old box of clothes, “Bundle Percuma” is a volunteer effort between RTM cameraman Japeridin Sampol and two of his friends to give away pre-loved clothes for free to those who need them.

They rent two kiosks in Taman Medan Cahaya, Petaling Jaya where people can just drop by to take clothes that they need.

“‘Bundle Percuma’ actually started last year, during the first movement control order (MCO).”

“It all started after one of my friends gave me a box of old clothes and asked me to give it away to those in need.”

“During that time, we didn’t have any work and I thought to myself, why not just open a free bundle since the Covid-19 pandemic has affected many lives, not just the locals but the foreigners as well,” Japeridin told Malay Mail.

He encouraged those who could not afford new clothes to visit the stall to get what they needed for Hari Raya.

According to Japeridin, he and his team only take clothes that are in good condition.

“We’ve received tonnes of clothes, from t-shirts for men and women, children’s clothes to baju kurung and baju Melayu.

“There are times where we’ve received torn clothes or clothes with stains on them.”

“But most of the time, the clothes are in good condition, some even look brand new,” he said, adding that they would usually receive three to six bags of clothes almost every week.

Japeridin and his friends first started 'Bundle Percuma' by opening up a booth at their block's lobby which has led them to opening up tents before renting the kiosks in front of the Taman Medan Cahaya's Surau. — Picture courtesy of Japeridin Sampol

Japeridin and his friends started the ‘Bundle Percuma’ by opening a booth at their apartment block’s lobby which has resulted in them receiving more and more clothes from residents of Taman Medan Cahaya and their friends.

The increasing supply of old clothes led to them opening a tent nearby to distribute the clothes before they decided to rent kiosks in front of the Taman Medan Cahaya’s surau earlier this year.

“Although it was two kiosks, we only needed to pay for rent for one kiosk since we’re helping out the needy and plus, all the monetary donations we’ve received are all donated to the surau.”

“The rent is RM200 per month, so we split the bill amongst ourselves. We don’t mind paying at all because we needed the space and we see this as an act of charity as well,” Japeridin said.

He added that those who came to take the clothes were people from Taman Medan Cahaya although there were some who came from outside the area.

“I’m not hoping to gain anything from this, I just want to ask those who are in need of clothes for themselves or their family, please don’t be shy, just come and take what you need.”

“It’s for everyone, for those with or without money. It doesn’t matter because sometimes, some people might look like they’ve got money, but the reality is they’re also facing difficulties.”

“Plus, we’ve got all of this stuff for free anyway, so just come and pick what you like,” Japeridin said.

Japeridin manning the 'Bundle Percuma' tent. — Picture courtesy of Japeridin Sampol

The “Bundle Percuma” operating hours depend on Japeridin and his team’s work schedule as this was a voluntary effort.

If it is their day off, the bundle shop is open from 10am onwards.

“Sometimes, whenever we’re not available at the kiosks or during lunch time, we just leave it open, so people can just come and pick out the clothes.”

“Plus, there are also people who would come to drop off clothes as well,” Japeridin said.