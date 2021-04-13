Going digital in times of Covid-19: How on-demand delivery helps Malaysian SMEs reach full potential (VIDEO)

The growth of small businesses is a key factor in helping the Malaysian economy recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Lalamove Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 13 — Lalamove and its on-demand delivery fleet are helping micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Malaysia reach their full potential in an era where faster and convenient goods delivery has become part of the new normal.

According to SME Corporation Malaysia, 76.5 per cent of businesses in Malaysia are established by micro enterprises, making their survival and growth essential for the economy to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lalamove has a proven track record of assisting such micro enterprises across various industries, including food and beverages, professional services, e-commerce, wholesale and trading.

Its commitment to the micro business community can be seen from its partnership with Maybank’s Sama-Sama Lokal platform which has provided an online marketplace to more than 7,600 hawkers and micro SMEs across Malaysia.

As more people opt to shop from home and home-based entrepreneurs find new ways to make a living, many of these SMEs turned to delivery services to expand their business reach and connect with customers safely and efficiently.

On top of the increase in demand for small items deliveries, Lalamove also recorded a ten-fold rise in demand for its large-scale delivery services compared to the same period before Covid-19 hit.

Lalamove's on-demand delivery fleet makes it easy for clients to arrange deliveries quickly and conveniently.

The spike in demand for its van, 4x4 truck and lorry delivery services during this period reflects more SMEs from other industries seeking out new ways to fulfil faster bulk delivery needs for their customers.

Lalamove is no stranger to helping SMEs reach out to a wider customer base, with clients from various backgrounds ranging from humble home-based entrepreneurs to major corporate brands.

As the delivery partner for Maybank’s Sama-Sama Lokal platform, Lalamove helps the SME merchants with a smooth and reliable on-demand delivery service to connect with their customers.

Maybank’s digital marketplace head Afrezal Tahrin told Malay Mail that Sama-Sama Lokal was created with the intention to help small businesses in Malaysia stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They were struggling because of a big drop in footfall during the lockdown and there was no way for them to reach out to their customers.

“So we decided to come out with a solution to help them and we created Sama-Sama Lokal to give these businesses a digital presence so they can start selling again,” said Afrezal.

Afrezal added that it was important for Sama-Sama Lokal merchants to access a trusted delivery service as more Malaysian consumers come to embrace digital lifestyles.

Teaming up with Lalamove was a natural choice as its presence in major cities would allow Sama-Sama Lokal merchants to grow their customer base beyond their immediate vicinity.

SME owners won’t have to deal with a complicated sign-up process or get trapped in a long-term contract either as Lalamove offers an on-demand delivery fleet that can deliver small and big items with just a few clicks on its app.

Lalamove's clients are from a variety of industries, including food and beverages, professional services, e-commerce, wholesale, and trading.

Sama-Sama Lokal merchants also benefited from Lalamove’s large fleet of delivery riders who helped them keep up with increased demand during peak seasons, especially the festive period of Hari Raya, Chinese New Year and Christmas.

With the pandemic ushering in the new normal, Lalamove and Maybank Sama-Sama Lokal are set on putting Malaysian SMEs on the fast track to growth through their digital platform and delivery services.

Lalamove’s “one app for all deliveries” concept lets SMEs send out products quickly and conveniently while helping them to expand their reach beyond their immediate vicinity.

Clients can access fast and efficient delivery on Lalamove's app with just a few simple taps.

The platform also comes with the API system to integrate with the online marketplace and provide a seamless shopping experience for customers.

On top of that, Lalamove’s large fleet of delivery riders and vehicles is ready to help SMEs boost operational efficiency, especially when demand spikes during peak seasons.

