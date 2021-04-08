Japanese man turns to YouTube to earn extra income — by posing as a woman (VIDEO)

A Japanese man turned to YouTube to earn extra income by posing as a woman. — Screen capture via YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — A Japanese man turned to YouTube to increase his income by posing as a woman.

The man, identified as Chiharu, however, decided to turn himself in recently saying he felt bad cheating his followers.

In a clip posted recently, the 37-year-old showed items used to pose as a woman including a silicone breast prosthesis, women’s clothes and a wig.

He also used makeup after mastering the art of applying things like foundation and mascara to take his illusion to the next level.

According to portal Oddity Central, Chiharu only started his channel in December but managed to attract some 20,000 subscribers despite having only six videos.

“They weren’t your usual YouTube fare, though, but weird videos of a ‘woman’ filming her nightly exercise routine, with the camera focusing on her generous bosom most of the time.”

“In fact, the most popular video showed the mysterious woman’s breasts bouncing up and down while jogging,” reported the site adding that whenever Chiharu’s face was visible, it was half covered by a face mask and he did not say anything in the video.

In his admission video, Chiharu said he turned to YouTube for extra income after his employer reduced his salary due to Covid-19 pandemic.

To make matters worse, his pet dog had been diagnosed with cancer and required expensive treatments.

Knowing that attractive girls have an easier time attracting an online audience, he decided to become one himself.

Putting on a long wig and strapping on a large silicone prosthesis to emulate female breasts, Chiharu started posting nightly workout and jogging videos of himself, without even telling his own wife.

To get ads on his videos, he needed at least 1,000 subscribers, and 4,000 hours of watch time in 12 months.

Chiharu’s subscribers had since suffered a slight drop to 18,300 following his admission.