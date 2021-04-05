Singaporean lorry driver stops vehicle at zebra crossing to help senior citizen cross the road (VIDEO)

A kind Singaporean lorry driver stopped his lorry at the zebra crossing to help the senior citizen cross the road. — Screengrab via Youtube/theonlinecitizentoc

PETALING JAYA, April 5 — A kind Singaporean lorry driver stopped his vehicle at a zebra crossing to help a senior citizen cross the road.

In a 44-second Youtube video posted by The Online Citizen, the lorry driver was seen stopping his lorry at the crossing to help the elderly man.

Even the vehicle at the back of the lorry decided to help block the road so that the lorry driver and the senior citizen were able to cross the road safely.

Watched by over 19,000, the short video clip garnered positive feedback from social media.

“Only an act of kindness and goodness can create a kind of mutual understanding between two different individuals to achieve a goal without the need to talk or communicate with one another,” wrote DannyAG in the comments section.

“Kudos to both drivers, you both are awesome,”

Another social media user was thankful that the video was uploaded.

“Thank you for uploading this video.

“There are many kind souls out there and you’re lucky to have captured a kind act on your camera.”