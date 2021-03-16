Sad that her father hasn’t sold any of his seafood, Seremban woman takes to Twitter to promote his business

Hazwani’s father was feeling sad when no one turned up at his stall yesterday and hoped to attract more people. — Picture via Twitter/@HazwaniSofia

PETALING JAYA, March 16 — Business has been slow for a Seremban fishmonger who started a seafood business three days ago.

Yesterday, the fishmonger’s daughter Hazwani Sofia posted on Twitter saying that there were no customers and that her father was in low spirits.

“If your parents are based in Seremban or if anyone is passing the Ampangan area, do come over to my dad’s stall.

“There is a variety of fresh food such as prawns, fish, squid that are also on a discount,” she wrote on Twitter.

Assalammualaikum. Mintak jasa baik korang untuk RT ayah saya punya pasar segar baru bukak 3 hari lepas. Harini takde orang langsung...ayah dah susah hati. kesian tengok 😭 Mana tau parents korang yg area Seremban nak buat stok ikan kat rumah. Boleh COD jugak tau! thank you 🥺 pic.twitter.com/tPUrGabDD3 — Sofia (@HazwaniSofia) March 15, 2021

She said she felt sad when her father was disheartened after not a single customer turned up in the father’s stall yesterday.

Hazwani told Malay portal Mstar that her parents had previously worked in a kopitiam outlet — but the business had closed its doors last month due to the movement control order.

Now, her mother operates a cafe next to her father’s seafood business stall that is located in Ampangan.

“My parents have had 10 years’ experience of working in a kopitiam, while my dad found his new interest in selling fresh seafood.

“Some of the types of fish are brought all the way from Langkawi from a supplier,” she said.

Hazwani added that in a seafood business, fish can’t be kept for a long time and have to be sold within a certain period of time or else it would no longer be fresh.

The post on her Twitter has been liked by over 11,000 people and has been retweeted by over 23,000 people.

One Twitter user advised Hazwani to promote her father’s business on the Seremban group on Facebook where there are more members, while others asked her for the location of the stall.

Other users meanwhile were asking her what type of fish and other seafood her father had in his stall.

Anyone interested to buy fresh seafood from Hazwani’s father can head over to Lorong Titiwangsa 2, Taman Bukti Setia, Ampangan in Seremban or call 018-298 5255.