McMillan Woods Global raises RM55,000 for Sabah flood victims

The recent floods in Sabah forced 700 people from more than 200 villages to seek shelter at relief centres. — Picture courtesy of McMillan Woods Global

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 10 — McMillan Woods Global has raised RM55,000 in aid of flood victims in Sabah through its corporate social responsibility programme McM Cares.

The initiative, which exceeded its fundraising target of RM50,000, was a response to the king tide phenomenon that wreaked havoc on Sabah’s west coast on January 18.

Heavy rainfall that flooded houses and destroyed home appliances forced villagers to flee their homes.

The exceptionally high tides left 700 people from 203 families in 223 villages to seek temporary shelter at various relief centres.

Areas affected included Penampang, northern Kudat, Pitas, Tuaran and Kota Belud while landslides occurred along roads in Kota Kinabalu, Pitas and Kudat.

Following pleas from villagers for financial aid, a discussion with former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Datuk Junz Wong concluded that an estimated RM50,000 was required to rebuild the houses.

“Under our McM Cares programme, we believe in a joint effort by both the villagers and the financial aid raised,” McMillan Woods Global and McM Cares founder Datuk Seri Raymond Liew said.

“Purchases of relevant building materials such as wood, nails and related supplies are directly from the suppliers to avoid incurring third party costs and to remain accountable to our generous contributors.

“All contributions were made direct to Kilang Papan Hiong Tiong Sdn Bhd, Sabah and we are pleased to announce that the pooled fund collected exceeded the target.”

Liew hopes more Malaysian corporations will come forward to provide aid to those affected by natural disasters and the ongoing pandemic. — Picture courtesy of McMillan Woods Global

Liew thanked contributors for their generous donations, saying the surplus collected will be used to buy more building materials or food to feed the homeless.

“On behalf of McMillan Woods, I wish to accord our heartfelt thanks to all our generous contributors especially, our partners Datuk KL Tan and Mc Mea, Datuk Dr Colin Lee, Datuk Dr Marcus Lee, Datuk Dr Michael Lim, Dixon Chew (Pensonic), Olivia Lee, Henry Low, Jasmin Hew (NuSkin) and not forgetting our highest contributor, Carrie Lee.

“On behalf of these poor villagers in Sabah, thank you for your generous contributions.

“Each contributor is an angel to them,” he said.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Liew hopes more Malaysians, especially corporations will come forward to provide aid to those affected by natural disasters and individuals affected by the movement control order.

Liew and his team hope the funds raised will ease the burden of affected communities.

Since its inception, the McM Cares Programmes has raised more than RM1 million for various charitable causes.

The programme aims to address the global challenges of climate change, education and poverty alleviation.