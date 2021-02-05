Feng shui master Jane Hor reveals lucky colours to wear this Chinese New Year to attract better ‘qi’ (VIDEO)

Hor shares tips on how to benefit from the Year of the Ox through fashion. — Picture courtesy of Oxwhite

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — Malaysians of Chinese descent will be ushering the Year of the Ox and one tradition is the notion of wearing auspicious colours to enhance one’s luck.

Feng shui master Jane Hor revealed this year’s Chinese zodiac outlook and how those celebrating can attract better qi this year following a rough 2020.

In Chinese philosophy, qi is the vital life force that flows through the body.

Homegrown e-commerce lifestyle brand Oxwhite engaged the feng shui consultant and author to find out what to expect in the Ox year in a prediction combining fashion and metaphysics.

Hor explained that 2020 was the year of Qi Sha (warfare), added that 2020 was a rocky year.

“It felt like a war, everyone was battling Covid-19,” she said.

“Hence, in order to attract positive qi this year, do start the beginning of spring by wearing auspicious colours recommended for their Chinese zodiac.”

The Year of the Ox is said to be a year of renewals and regrowth. — Screengrab from Oxwhite

Lucky colours for the Year of the Ox

According to Hor’s Bazi analysis, the beginning of spring falls on February 3 at 11.08pm, officially marking the transition from Rat to Ox while the first day of Chinese New Year falls on February 12.

“Through the comparison of Bazi chart, Annual Flying Star and Nine Palaces Flying Star Diagram, it is concluded that the year of the Ox signifies renewal and regrowth as this year will be dominated by a star called Wu Qu”, she said.

With Wu Qu as the dominant star, individuals will have opportunities to make small wins and take a breather in 2021, she predicted.

Hor added individuals should also wear their lucky colours on their first day back at the office based on their auspicious start work dates.

A good year for fashion and e-commerce

When asked how the e-commerce industry will fare under the Ox, Hor said 2021 will be a good year for the fashion industry.

“The fashion industry comes under the element of wood whereas electronic and digital industries are under the element of fire.

“Everything related to electronics and fashion will do well,” Hor said.

She also predicts other sectors such as education, publishing and the lumber industry, businesses related to computers, electrical appliances and, food and beverage will fare well but warned that the real estate sector will see a dip in the Year of the Ox.

“Those who believe in Chinese metaphysics believe that 2021 is the year of regrowth and renewal,” said Oxwhite founder CK Chang.

“Hence, we decided to collaborate with renowned Feng Shui book author and consultant Jane Hor to provide Malaysians an avenue to turn to metaphysic remedies through fashion.”