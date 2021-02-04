US couple gets married in two separate venues after groom tests positive for Covid-19

Justin Armstrong and Stephanie Armstrong taking their marriage vows in two separate venues. ― Screengrab via KMBC

PETALING JAYA, Feb 4 ― An American couple resorted to using FaceTime to marry when the groom tested positive for Covid-19 a day before the wedding.

This resulted in Justin Armstrong and Stephanie Armstrong getting married at two separate venues over FaceTime.

According to Metro UK, the couple was heartbroken over the bad news but managed to get the doctor’s consent to get her husband and her married at two different places.

While the bride went to the chapel in St Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri the groom stayed in his hospital room and participated in the “wedding ceremony” over FaceTime.

Fortunately for the couple as they checked with an attorney beforehand to ensure whether it was legal, and were thrilled that the attorney gave them the greenlight.

A family friend of the couple officiated the couple’s vows via a video link.

Armstrong told news portal KMBC that the “wedding ceremony” ended up being a million times better than she initially expected.

“The point of the day is to be married to the person you love and that’s what we did.”

The couple also have plans to repeat their vows in person, and to hold a party for their loved ones when social distancing rules are relaxed.