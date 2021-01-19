You can now customise Astro’s adorable Moo Moo Da mascot on Uniqlo T-shirts for CNY

Only 888 pieces are available from now until February 26, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 ― In love with Astro’s adorable Chinese New Year Moo Moo Da mascot?

You can now wear the jolly-looking golden ox on customisable T-shirts thanks to a collaboration between Astro and Uniqlo.

Malaysians can design their very own CNY Moo Moo Da T-shirts by popping by Uniqlo outlets at Fahrenheit88 or the newly opened DA Square, Damansara Avenue and head over to the UTme! Kiosk.

A customer selects Moo Moo Da stickers for her customised Uniqlo T-shirt. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

The Moo Moo Da CNY T-shirts are limited edition and customers can purchase them from now until February 26.

With only 888 pieces available, there is a limit of four pieces per customer.

To help keen shoppers spot the right outlet, all you have to do is look out for the Moo Moo Da mascot at the store entrance where the limited edition T-shirts are available.

You can select as many stickers as you wish at the UTme! booth. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

A wide range of cute and festive Moo Moo Da CNY and Valentine’s Day stickers await customers which are ready to be printed on the UTme! shirts.

One T-shirt is priced at RM79.90 for adults and RM59.90 for kids with as many stickers as your creativity allows.

Exclusive CNY Moo Moo Da merchandise like facemask holders and ang pows will be handed out by Astro as a bonus to all customers.

Look for the Moo Moo Da mascot at the entrance at Fahrenheit88 or the newly opened DA Square, Damansara Avenue. ― Picture courtesy of Astro

Astro customers will also receive a Moo Moo Da CNY Album USB drive.

Visit Uniqlo Malaysia’s Facebook page or moomooda2021.com on Xuan for more details on UTme! Moo Moo Da CNY T-shirts and merchandise.