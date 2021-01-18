Indonesian teen who cruelly flung cat in the air for social media content arrested by police (VIDEO)

Murung Raya police in Central Kalimantan warned the public to be wiser when using social media. — Pictures from Twitter/@Phopi_RA

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A Twitter video showing a young man throwing a cat into the air has drawn the ire of many on social media.

In the short clip, the teen can be seen holding a cat before tossing the feline far away from him, launching the animal upwards.

According to BeritaHits.id, the incident took place in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The video was initially uploaded by the Twitter account @Phopi_RA and was later on shared via the Murung Raya Police Instagram page.

It is understood the teen performed the act of cruelty for his social media content which landed him on the wrong side of the law.

The Murung Raya District Police arrested the young man and one of his friends who was involved in filming the act.

The young man in the video later on made a public apology for his actions while his friend silently looked down in shame.

“The Murung Raya Police through the Tanah Siang Police, have summoned the perpetrator who threw a cat that has gone viral in a video to give him a warning,” a Murung Raya police public relations representative told Suara.com.

The police also asked the public to be wiser when using social media.

“We hope society will be wiser when using social media and avoid doing things that can harm themselves or others,” the rep said.

Like the police, social media users condemned the teen’s actions.

“Only cried after he was arrested,” one user commented.

“What’s the point of an apology? Try tossing him like he did with the cat so he knows how it feels,” said another.

Closer to home, a teen in Lawas, Sarawak was arrested by police last month for violently throwing a cat into the bushes.

The teen uploaded the inhumane act on TikTok which went viral and was slammed by the public and the Malaysia Animal Association for its animal cruelty.